Victim in Fatal I-85 Hit-and-Run Involving Pedestrian on Sunday Identified as Titus Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the death of Angela Calloway, 53, of Titus as a hit-and-run fatality. Calloway was located around 9:15 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, in the wood line of I-85 Southbound between Forest Avenue and Union Street.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

MPD’s investigation indicates that Calloway was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. MPD’s investigation is continuing, and no further information is available for release at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this crash to call accident investigations at 625-2876 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.