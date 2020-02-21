Dry for a few days!

by Shane Butler



Finally a chance to dry out across the area. High pressure has taken over and this will provide mainly clear and dry conditions through Sunday. Temps continue to start out cold with upper 20s to lower 30s though the weekend. Abundant sunshine should warm us to around 60 Saturday. Clouds will roll in but temps will still manage lower 60s on Sunday.

We’re looking at another round of round coming through here early next week. Moisture starts spreading into the state late Sunday and rain is likely Monday. At this point, rainfall amounts look to be fairly light and under a half inch. The chance for a few showers will stick around through Tuesday into Wednesday but we don’t see much to this activity. Temps during this time period will reveal highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Later next week we come under the influence of another ridge of high pressure. The skies clear out and a surge of colder air moves into the deep south. Temps fall into the 50s for highs and lows in the 30s. Just a reminder that old man winter isn’t done with us just yet.