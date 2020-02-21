Law Enforcement & First Responders Honored in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Today is Law Enforcement and First Responder Appreciation Day in Dallas County.

Churches and businesses around the community teamed-up to provide a free meal for law enforcement and first responders Friday afternoon.

Dozens of state troopers, deputies, fire fighters, police officers and EMTs — were treated to a spaghetti dinner — and dessert at Northside Baptist Church in Selma.

Kathy Smith says the event was a way to say thank you — to the men and women who answer the call — whenever there’s a call for help.

“The first person, when you get in trouble, you want to call on God, the second person you call is 9-1-1,” she said.

Beauty Benjamin is a 28 year veteran of the Selma Police Dept.

“I feel someone still think enough about law enforcement to support them and say hey let’s give them a Law Enforcement Day,” she said.

“Even though it may not be on a calendar, but somebody took it and put it on their calendar. So I thought that was wonderful.”

Organizers say they plan to make the day an annual event — and they’re already making plans for next year.