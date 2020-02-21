Mostly Sunny & Cool Friday; Sunny & Milder Saturday

by Ben Lang

It’s a cold start to the day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures range from the mid 30s north to low and mid 40s south. Winds are still out of the north at 10 to 15 mph, so wind chill temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. However, sunshine finally returns today and temperatures trend milder this afternoon. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s. Tonight looks clear and cold with winds subsiding. Lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday looks sunny and milder with highs near 60°. Saturday turns cold again with lows in the low to mid 30s. Sunday looks mild with highs in the low 60s, but clouds increase during the day. There’s a small chance for a shower very late in the day, but that chance looks even lower than it did yesterday. Sunday night remains milder with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain still looks likely Monday. Instability will be nill to extremely limited, so looks like mostly rain in our area. Most of the rain exits to the east by Tuesday as the main fronts pushes east of our area. However, models indicate some rain and clouds lingering into Tuesday and Wednesday with the upper-level system still rotating through to our northwest. Temperatures are milder early next week. Highs reach the mid 60s Monday despite the clouds and rain. Tuesday’s highs could warm to near 70°. Wednesday looks a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Any chance for rain next week comes to a close by the end of Wednesday. The end of next week turns colder with a return to sunshine. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Lows fall into the 30s both nights.