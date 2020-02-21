MPS School Bus Involved in Early Morning Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire & Rescue is investigating an early morning accident involving a school bus and two other vehicles.

The accident happened at Woodley Road and East South Boulevard in Montgomery.

Montgomery Public Schools tell Alabama News Network that a bus driver had a minor injury, but did not need treatment. A student and aide were also on the bus, but we’re not injured. No word on the condition of the other drivers.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.