MPS School Bus Involved in Early Morning Crash
Montgomery Fire & Rescue is investigating an early morning accident involving a school bus and two other vehicles.
The accident happened at Woodley Road and East South Boulevard in Montgomery.
Montgomery Public Schools tell Alabama News Network that a bus driver had a minor injury, but did not need treatment. A student and aide were also on the bus, but we’re not injured. No word on the condition of the other drivers.
Officials have not said what caused the crash.