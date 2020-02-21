Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Underway

by Alabama News Network Staff

The state sales tax holiday weekend on severe weather preparedness items runs from Friday, Feb. 21 until midnight on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Alabama shoppers can stock up tax free on supplies costing less than $60 that can be used for a natural disaster or a general emergency.

Generators costing $1,000 or less also can be purchased free of the state’s 4% sales tax during the three-day tax holiday.

In addition, some local governments have waived their local county and city sales tax on these items, including the city of Montgomery and Montgomery County.

