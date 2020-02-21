What the Tech? App of the Day: Jumprope

by Alabama News Network Staff

By now you’ve probably learned how to do something by watching YouTube videos.

I know I have.

A few years ago my big screen TV started showing a blurry picture that only got worse.

The TV repairman (are there any TV repairmen left?) couldn’t make the house call before the big game that weekend. I turned to YouTube and found other people with the same TV and the same problem.

By watching a video I saw how easy it was going to be to fix the problem (it needed new capacitors). A stop by Radio Shack (when was the last time you saw one of those?) and it took about 15 minutes to remove the panel and replace the capacitors.

The TV was as good as new and I saved over $100.

But I digress. To understand how to fix something or learn something new by way of YouTube videos you need to pause, rewind or restart them over and over again. There has to be a better way.

There is. “Jumprope” is a new app with bite-sized, easy to understand and looping videos with step-by-step directions on how to do most anything.

To use “Jumprope” you simply open the app and browse through the videos created by other Jumprope users. Most are how-to videos on home decorating, DIY, baking, and other topics most interesting to women.

Men will find things in the app too, but most of the creators I’ve found just browsing from the homepage were created by women. Makeup tutorials are big on Jumprope as is baking and cooking and home decorating.

Rather than needing to rewind a long video, Jumprope uses a technique where each step repeats until the user taps the screen to move on to the next step.

I found the videos to be professional even though many were not produced by professional video creators and that’s the beauty of Jumprope.

Some videos take some time to load even on a high-speed home network connection. Some videos never played, I only saw a buffering circle with a still shot in the background.

It’s so easy to create a Jumprope video (yes, there are Jumprope videos on how to make Jumprope videos). It’s also easy to share a video to the many different places you’d like to share them to, such as Pinterest, Instagram stories, IGTV, Snapchat Stories, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and others.

Some Jumprope creators are using the platform to make videos where they can also sell or promote products and make money through ads and affiliate links.

It is a free app but only for iOS devices at the moment. I did not see any ads while browsing the many videos but that could come later. Android users and anyone can browse the content before downloading by visiting the website www.jumprope.com

If you’re looking to learn something new or looking for a way to create shareable content for a blog, Jumprope is worth the download.