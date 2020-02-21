What the Tech? Restricting Your Child’s Tik Tok Viewing

by Alabama News Network Staff

One of the most addictive apps is now helping people stop using it.

Tik Tok, the app with bite-sized videos created by other users has added features called “Digital Wellbeing” in its settings where people can set time limits for using the app.

The app will now let you limit the time spent looking at the screen for 40 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes or 2 hours.

To set up the screen limits you just enter a 4 number passcode. You’ll need to enter it again if you want to turn off screen management limits.

Tik Tok also added an option to put the app in Restricted Mode, which it says will help limit the appearance of content that may not be appropriate for some audiences.

Though when I put it in restricted mode I still seemed to see the same videos with R-rated language and titles.

Still, it is an important step for a social media app to even recognize that users may be spending too much time watching a screen. Tik Tok recently invited some of its top creators to make videos encouraging other users to stop using the app, put down their phone and go outside to do something IRL, or in real life.

You’ll find the new features in privacy and settings by tapping on the profile picture with “Me” below it, then the three dots at the top right of the screen.

Tik Tok is one of the most addictive apps primarily because the videos are short enough that you think you always have time for ‘just one more’.

It is also an endless stream of videos and no matter how many times you swipe the screen, you’ll never get to the end. Tik Tok also uses artificial intelligence to show you videos it knows you’ll be interested in so the app and videos are never boring.