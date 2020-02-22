Clouds Increase Sunday; Rain Likely Monday

by Ben Lang

It was a sunny and cool Saturday across central and south Alabama. Temperatures warmed into the upper 50s to low 60s in most locations. This evening looks mostly clear and cool with temperatures generally in the upper 40s around 7PM. Temperatures gradually fall to near 40° by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 30s under a mostly clear sky.

While Sunday morning likely begins on a mostly sunny note, clouds gradually increase during the day. By the afternoon, there will probably be a mostly cloudy sky overhead. Temperatures look fairly mild, with highs in the low 60s. Sunday night looks relatively dry, though a few light showers could sneak into our area after midnight. Sunday night stays much milder thanks to an overcast sky, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain looks likely on Monday as our next storm system arrives from the west. A few storms are also possible, but no severe weather is expected at this time. This event looks like mostly rain for our area, due to very limited to non-existent instability. High temperatures reach the 60s despite the clouds/rain Monday. Rain continues through Monday night, though most of it departs to our southeast Tuesday as the main front pushes through our area. However, some showers could linger in our area, at least for Tuesday morning, and especially in southeast Alabama. The front doesn’t look all that strong, so high temperatures could warm to near 70° Tuesday afternoon.

A secondary front pushes through our area Wednesday. That could produce some light rain in Alabama, but looks like most of that would be in the north half of the state. Expect cooler temperatures behind that front, though. Wednesday highs reach the low 60s, with Wednesday night lows in the 30s.

Sunshine and dry weather returns late next week. Temperatures look cool for the last few days of February, however. Expect highs in the low 50s Thursday despite a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night lows fall to near 30°. Friday also features a mostly sunny sky, but highs still only reach the mid 50s.

Looks like dry weather continues a little while longer this time around. Next Saturday looks mostly sunny and a bit milder, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Everybody should reach the 60s next Sunday, with a partly cloudy sky.