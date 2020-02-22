Parades, Balls Planned on Alabama Coast Ahead of Mardi Gras

by Alabama News Network Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – It’s the last weekend of the Mardi Gras season on the Alabama coast. Nine parades are planned for Saturday and Sunday around Mobile and Baldwin County. And Sunday is Joe Cain Day in Mobile, where thousands of revelers will celebrate the man credited with creating Mobile’s Mardi Gras festivities. There are more parades on Monday and Tuesday, when all the parties come to an end as the religious observance of Lent begins the next day. Storms have hurt crowds this year, but the weekend forecast is for sunny, cool weather.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)