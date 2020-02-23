Convicted Killer Escapes from Alabama Work-Release Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities are searching for a convicted killer they say escaped from a work-release facility. The Alabama Department of Corrections says the inmate escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center Saturday night. Officials say Daniel Miner was not found in his bed during a count of inmates at the facility. WHNT-TV reports that Miner was last seen wearing state prison-issued white clothing. He’s serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder in Marshall County. Childersburg is about 30 miles southeast of Birmingham.

