MPS Audit Shows Over $700,000 Missing

by Alabama News Network Staff

An audit of Montgomery Public Schools shows over $700,000 missing.

The audit which is from Oct. 2017- to Sept. 2018 shows $703,197.66 missing. The audit says letters were sent to current and former employees requesting repayments of the money.

CLICK HERE to read the full audit.

One section details how public funds at Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School we’re used by the Athletic Director.

Purchases totaling $5,418.36 were used for payments at a gentlemen’s club, purchases at a bar, online gaming, video sites and other purchases.

Board President Clare Weil released a statement to Alabama News Network saying, “This happened in 2017-2018, I find this horrible and we have cooperated and tried to make sure this can never happen again by putting in place policies, procedures and training.”

Stay with Alabama News Network as this story develops.