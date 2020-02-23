Some Rain Then Turning Colder

by Shane Butler



The clouds are overhead and now its just a matter of time before the rain arrives. A frontal boundary to our west will be advancing eastward tonight into Monday. Most spots remain dry until rain over spreads the area Monday afternoon. It’s an all rain event with no severe storms expected this time around. We’re looking at a rainfall potential up to 1 inch with this system. This one won’t be a prolonged event so we don’t see any kind of significant flooding threat.

A moisture starved system will graze us midweek. We expect to stay dry as sunshine and drier conditions settle in for the remainder of the work week. The wind flow will be northwesterly and we expect the flood gates to much colder air to open up late week. Despite clear skies, temps only manage 50s for highs and lows will hover in the lower 30s.

The sunny but chilly weather conditions will continue into the upcoming weekend. We start March out on the cool side but at least it will be quiet weatherwise. We could say coming in like a lamb and hopefully not going out like a lion!