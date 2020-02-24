Alabama 2020 Census Toolkit Now Available Online

by Alabama News Network Staff

With the official start date of the 2020 Census just a few weeks away on March 12, the Alabama Counts! 2020 Census Committee is debuting a new online toolkit full of census materials for groups and organizations at www.Alabama2020Census.com.

The toolkit features downloadable and printable files including information cards, fact sheets, posters and social media images that explain why participation in the 2020 Census is critical to the future of the state. Alabama Counts! is encouraging businesses, community groups, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, government agencies and any other interested parties to use these materials. Once on the site, click “Resources.” Select “Everyone” for dozens of general census items and select specific categories for more specialized items.

“The 2020 Census is vitally important to Alabama’s future for funding of community programs, as well as congressional representation,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I am pleased to make this toolkit available, and I encourage everyone to download, use and share these items within your areas of influence to help the state achieve a maximum count.”

Gov. Ivey tapped the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs as the lead state agency for 2020 Census outreach, and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell serves as chairman of the Alabama Counts! Committee. The toolkit is part of a comprehensive outreach and awareness effort to encourage maximum participation among Alabamians in the 2020 Census.

“Alabamians will soon be hearing a lot about the census on TV, radio, newspapers, internet and social media, but the most important messengers are the people and organizations that local folks interact with on a regular basis,” Boswell said. “Our goal with this toolkit is to provide access to some quick digital and printable materials that can help spread the word about the importance of the census to groups throughout the state.”

Beginning March 12, Alabama household addresses will receive mailed notifications from the U.S. Census Bureau to complete their 2020 Census Form. The form asks basic information for each person living or staying in the house. The form may be completed three ways: online, by phone or by traditional paper form. The information provided is protected by strict federal law and cannot be shared or used against a participant by another agency.

The Alabama Counts! 2020 Census Committee, created by Gov. Ivey in 2018, is an advisory group composed of public and private statewide organizations committed to working together to ensure each Alabamian is counted in the 2020 Census.