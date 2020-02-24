Calhoun Advances to Class 2A State Championship with Win Against Red Bay

by Adam Solomon



Calhoun High School’s defense limited Red Bay to just three field goals in the first half Monday night as the Tigers (19-12) closed out the first day of the 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships at the BJCC Legacy Arena with a 46-30 win in the Class 2A boys’ semifinals.

The victory sends Coach Ervin Starr’s team into the finals to face Barbour County Friday at 10:45 a.m. Calhoun highly touted junior Jerdarrian “J.D.” Davison provided the offense scoring Spencer Johnson added 10 points, Demareus Cheatham and Ladarren Mason had eight points each. Trayvon Brown also had eight rebounds.

Red Bay’s defense played well, limiting Calhoun to just 22 second-half points. Coach John Torisky’s offense struggled all night, however, finishing just 11-of-56 from the field (19.6%), including on three treys in 19 attempts. The Tigers did out-rebound Calhoun 40-36. Lane Shewbert had 14 boards, including eight on offense, and finished with eight points. Braden Ray had nine points and seven rebounds, sinking two 3-pointers.