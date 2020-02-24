Emergency Call: Alabama

by Andrew James

Alabama lawmakers are exploring a new statewide emergency notification system this legislative session.

The proposal making its way through the state legislature would give all county EMAs a base level notification system. This would include text and call alerts of severe weather notifications from the National Weather Service.

The legislation has the support of Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

The proposal is estimated to cost around $2 million a year. If passed, state officials hope to have it implemented by the end of the year.