Event Marks 60th Anniversary of Student Lunch Counter Sit-In Protest Against Segregation

by Alabama News Network Staff

A three-day event is marking the 60th anniversary of the first Alabama sit-in against racial segregation. Five of the surviving demonstrators will be on hand Monday for a remembrance at Alabama State University. Civil rights lawyer Fred Gray also will participate.

A student sit-in began on Feb. 25, 1960, at the Montgomery County Courthouse snack bar where thirty-five black women and men asked to be served in defiance of the city’s segregation law. They were inspired by similar sit-ins in North Carolina.

Then-Gov. John Patterson made Alabama State expel any students who participated by threatening its state funding.

