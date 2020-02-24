Host of Past and Present NBA Great Attend Memorial Service for Kobe Bryant

by Alabama News Network Staff

A host of NBA greats past and present are mourning at the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Jerry West, Phil Jackson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Pau Gasol and Steph Curry are among the crowd at Staples Center on Monday.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel introduced Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, who received a rousing cheer from the crowd. Vanessa thanked the crowd for coming, saying she’s received an outpouring of love. An emotional Kimmel says that the world could be “grateful for the time we had with them.”

Vanessa Bryant: "There were a few occasions where…I thought she had left for school without saying good-bye. I'd text and say 'No kiss?' And Gianna would reply with, 'Mama I kissed you, but you were asleep and I didn't want to wake you'" https://t.co/aWB5MCrxQU pic.twitter.com/AR3xQ9YoqW — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 24, 2020

