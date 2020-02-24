Lowdnes County Authorities Searching for Attempted Murder Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowdnes County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding an attempted murder suspect.

Justin Lawrence is suspected of shooting Tracy Tillman. The shooting happened on Friday, February 21 on Harris Road in the Collirene community in Tyler.

Upon arrival deputies discovered that the victim had been transported to Vaughn Medical Center in Selma. Tillman was then airlifted to Tuscaloosa Regional Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Tillman is now stable, but still in critical condition.

Another suspect is being sought in reference to this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting or the whereabouts of Lawrence should contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department at 334-548-2222.