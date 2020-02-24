Man Wanted for Assault on Police Officer Captured

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the arrest of fugitive Stanley Perdue Jr. He is no longer wanted by law enforcement. Perdue was wanted for the felony Assault of a Police Officer.

On Saturday, February 22, the Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office received a call of a driver driving erratically on I-65 South. MCSO units made contact with the vehicle in Hope Hull, where the vehicle was driving with a flat tire. MCSO deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit of the vehicle continued on I-65 South where the vehicle eventually wrecked in Wilcox County. The driver was identified as fugitive Perdue, wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, and the Department of Alabama Pardons and Paroles.

Perdue was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was charged for attempting to elude and placed on hold for the previous outstanding warrants.