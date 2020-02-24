More Details: Audit Shows $700,000 Missing from Montgomery Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

As Alabama News Network was first to report on Sunday, an audit shows more than $700,000 is missing from Montgomery Public Schools.

The details of that 106-page audit, which spans from October 2017 to September 2018, show several employees spent public funds to make purchases at a gentlemen’s club, a bar, for online gaming, video sites and more.

Among the audit’s findings:

Walter James, the former assistant principal of Jefferson Davis High School, is accused of mishandling more than $330,000. The audit found that many of the invoices James submitted for goods and services paid on behalf of the school were questionable. One of the vendors was his spouse.

Marsha Baugh, former career technical director for the school system used $177,000 to send her two children to college at Auburn, AUM and Wallace Community College. The audit shows payments were made from a scholarship fund at Brew Tech Magnet School while she was assistant principal there. The benefactor of the scholarship was Baugh’s mother.

More than $45,000 of the missing money is linked to Chauncy Shines, the former athletic director at Brewbaker. He is accused of using a debit card to rack up more than $5,000 in purchases including at a gentleman’s club and a bar.

James Jackson, the former head basketball coach at Carver High School is accused of depositing $13,000 from an account that should have been used for the basketball teams directly to his personal account, and spent an additional $10,000 on purchases at a liquor store, on car rentals and more.

