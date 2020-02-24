Rain Likely Monday; Mostly Cloudy & Mild Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Rain returned to central and south Alabama early this morning, and it looks fairly widespread much of the day. Not all of the rain is reaching the ground early this morning thanks to dry air near the surface. However, that will gradually change today with all locations receiving measurable rain. It’s a cool rain this morning, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s in many locations. Showers and perhaps a few storms continue into this afternoon. High temperatures look fairly mild, reaching the mid and even upper 60s. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder continue this evening and overnight. Lows only fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Most of the rain tapers off after midnight, but a few showers could linger Tuesday morning. The rest of the day looks dry and mild, but mostly cloudy. High temperatures warm to near 70°. Tuesday night lows fall into the 40s, with most of the clouds gradually clearing by Wednesday morning. A secondary front approaches from the northwest by Wednesday afternoon, and there’s a chance for a few showers ahead of the front. However, most of these showers may be across the north half of Alabama, outside of our area. Wednesday and especially Wednesday night turn cooler behind the secondary front. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday, with Wednesday night lows in the 30s.

The last couple days of the week look mostly sunny and cool for this time of year. Expect highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday. Lows drop into the 30s each night, possibly the upper 20s Thursday night. Models hint at a “clipper” front producing some light rain late Friday night/early Saturday morning, but that appears unlikely to pan out given extremely limited available moisture.

Expect sunshine to prevail next weekend, though temperatures remain on the cool side. Highs only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and Sunday. Lows fall into the 30s each night.

Clouds may increase a bit early next week ahead of the next system that could impact our area by the middle of next week. Monday, the second day of March, looks a bit milder with highs in the mid 60s.