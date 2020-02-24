Alabama, Georgia Confirm Cochran to Leave Tide and Join Bulldogs Staff

by Adam Solomon

Georgia announced Monday that former Alabama head strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran is now the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator. Cochran has been at Alabama since Saban arrived in 2007.

Coach Saban Statement on Scott Cochran:

“We appreciate Scott’s contribution to our organization over the last 13 years. We can’t thank him enough for his service and dedication to our program, and his commitment to our players. He is taking his career in a new direction, and we wish Scott, Cissy and the kids the best. As we do with every position that opens here, we will go out and hire the best person to lead our strength and conditioning program and help our players maximize the resources available in our new sports science facility.”