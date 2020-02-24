Sheriff: Homeowner Shoots Home Invasion Suspect in Elmore County

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin has confirmed to Alabama News Network that a homeowner shot a home invasion suspect this morning. The shooting happened on Clemons Road in the Flatwood community.

Franklin says at about 4:55 this morning, the homeowner approached the suspect after hearing loud banging. The homeowner says the suspect reached down to his waist, according to the sheriff.

Franklin says the homeowner fired four or five shots, hitting the suspect in the head, shoulder, arm and leg. Franklin says the homeowner called 911.

Franklin says the suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Charles Bowne. He was flown to a Montgomery hospital in very critical condition.

Franklin says Bownne had recently been released from prison in Indiana and has been in Elmore County for about two months.

Franklin says the case will be sent to a grand jury, but he doesn’t expect charges to be filed against the homeowner.

The homeowner’s wife and child were at home, but were not injured in the shooting.