Turning Colder Later This Week

by Shane Butler

TONIGHT:We have a frontal boundary moving into the deeps south tonight. Showers and maybe a rumble or two is possible as this system advances southward. The rain activity tapers off and the clouds begin to break up a bit overnight. Temps will only fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s for lows.

TUESDAY: The clouds will linger over the area and a shower can’t be ruled out but I’m thinking most spots remain dry. A westerly wind will help maintain mild temps across the area. Afternoon highs should manage upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: A weak boundary will quickly move through the southeast but there’s little moisture with it so rain chances are very low. There is cold air coming in behind it and you will notice it Thursday morning. Temps will start out in the lower 30s. This will be the trend through the remainder of the work week. Lows in the lower 30s with daytime highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. High pressure will be the main weather feature and this keeps the skies mostly clear.

WEEKEND: A disturbance may try to just graze us early Saturday but there’s still a lot of uncertainty about its impacts. If it is a non factor then you can expect sunny and dry conditions both days. Mornings start out chilly but afternoons will warm into the lower 60s.