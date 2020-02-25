Alabama Arise Lobbies for Grocery Tax Repeal

by Jerome Jones

Tuesday the non-profit group Alabama Arise was at the state house, urging Legislators to repeal Alabama’s grocery tax.

Alabama is one of only three states in the country that has a grocery tax. The statewide grocery tax brings in an estimated $400 million dollars for the education trust fund budget.

Officials with Alabama Arise say a grocery tax is “an attack on basic survival.”

Alabama residents pay a 4% tax on groceries. There is currently a bill moving though the Legislature, that would repeal the grocery tax, but the question is how to replace the money.