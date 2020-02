AUM Celebrates 50 Years of Service with Mardi Gras Parade

by Alabama News Network Staff

In honor of celebrating homecoming week at Auburn University at Montgomery, the college had a Mardi Gras parade.

The parade ended on the quad with Dr. Carl A. Stockton unveiling a proclamation given to AUM by Governor Kay Ivey for 50 years of service.

The school opened on September 16, 1969, with almost 600 registered students.