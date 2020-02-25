Montgomery Catholic’s Season ends against Talladega in 4A Semifinals

by Adam Solomon

Defending Class 4A state champion Talladega made its last four free throws in the final 23 seconds of an intense fourth quarter Tuesday night to nip Montgomery Catholic 64-57 in the Class 4A semifinals of the 2020 AHSAA State Basketball Championships at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

The Tigers(26-6) of Coach Chucky Miller moved into the state finals set for Friday night at 5:45 p.m. at Legacy Arena with the win. Miller picked up the 785th win of his coaching career in the process.

Nigel Scales and Arron Green sank the crucial free throws after Catholic (30-5) had clawed back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to pull within five. Green finished with 19 points, including 9-of-13 at the foul line, and Scales had eight points thanks to one 3-pointer and a 5-of-6 free-throw shooting effort. D’Corian Wilson added 13 points and Kobe Simmons had 12 and a game-high 14 rebounds. Wilson also had three assists and Green had three steals.

Talladega shot just one free throw in the first half as the Knights of Coach Michael Curry led 29-28 at the half. The Tigers went to the foul line 27 times in the second half and sank 18 to finish 19-of-28 as a team. Catholic was 10-of-18.

Pacing the Knights was Justin Bufford, who had 16 points, five rebounds and six blocked shots. Dezhion Carter contributed 15 points. Theron Dudley had seven points and seven rebounds. Catholic finished its season with a school-record 30 wins.