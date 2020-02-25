Prattville Girl, 16, Charged with Attempted Murder After Allegedly Setting Fire to Bed While Person Slept
On February 24, the Prattville Police Department and the Prattville Fire Department Fire Marshall’s Office investigated a suspicious fire that occurred at a local residence on February 23. This case involved a bed being set on fire while a person was sleeping in it.
A sixteen-year-old female juvenile was identified as a suspect in this case.
Upon further investigation and questioning of the suspect, it was determined that the fire was set with the intention of causing death to the victim.
As a result, the female was charged with Attempted Murder.
In accordance with state law, the juvenile was charged as an adult and was placed in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $75,000 bond. The juvenile is also facing an assault on a police officer charge stemming from the arrest.