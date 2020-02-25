Salvation Army Confirms Understanding to Sell Property to Montgomery for New Whitewater Center

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lt. Bryan Farrington with the Salvation Army confirms the organization has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to sell their Maxwell Blvd. building and property to the City of Montgomery. The Salvation Army will move to a new location purchased from the city.

Farrington says they expect the sale and purchase to be finalized by July of this year.

The current Salvation Army building sits where the city & county have planned to build Montgomery’s Whitewater facility.

The center is expected to generate $30 million each year for the economy when it opens.

Cooperative District Chair Leslie Sanders says the expected opening date for Montgomery’s Whitewater Facility is March of 2023. The Cooperative District is overseeing the project

It will create an estimated 125 jobs.