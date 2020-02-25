Sunny But Colder Late Week

by Shane Butler

We have one more day of clouds and possibly showers before it clears out and cools down. A dip in the jet stream will allow colder air to surge southward over the next several days. High temps will only manage 50s while lows deep into the lower 30s. A northwesterly wind flow ushers in the colder air and it also brings weak disturbance through the region. We still believe moisture is too limited and we stay mainly dry despite these waves passing through here. Over the upcoming weekend there’s a halt to the cold air and temps begin warming. Skies remain mostly clear and temps will respond with highs back in the 60s. The warming trend continues into next week. Southwesterly winds kick in and temps climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Another frontal system will be approaching and this allows moisture to increase throughout the area. We expect a few showers Monday and Tuesday. A better chance for rain areawide comes through on Wednesday.