Temperatures Will Trend Colder this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

CLOUDS LINGER, MILD DAY: Some spotty showers remain possible today, especially in our southeastern counties, but many locations will be dry today. We will see some peeks of sunshine today, but for the most part we will have more clouds than sun. Highs today will be mild, pretty close to 70° this afternoon.

COLD FRONT ON THE WAY: Clouds increase tonight, and we will mention the chance of a few light rain showers early tomorrow as a cold front passes through the state. Rain amounts should be under 1/4″, and some spots won’t have enough rain to measure. Otherwise, tomorrow will be breezy day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Some clearing is possible by mid to late afternoon.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: These two days will feature tons of sunshine and dry conditions, along with colder temperatures. We project morning lows around the freezing mark both days… the high Thursday will be in the mid 50s, followed by a high close to 60° Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another cold morning Saturday close to freezing, but the sky will remain clear Saturday afternoon with a high around 60°. Sunday will feature ample sunshine and after another cold morning, we should see highs in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture returns early in the week… a few scattered showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, but a more significant rain event is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday with a surface low passing north of the state and this could be a system which produces strong to severe storms, but it remains way too early to know any specifics. The week looks fairly mild with highs mostly in the 60s and 70s.

Have an amazing Tuesday!

Ryan