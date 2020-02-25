Troy University Mourns the Death of Music Educator and Band Director Dr. Johnny Long

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University is mourning the death of longtime university music conductor Dr. Johnny Long. He died yesterday after a brief illness. He was 94 years old.

The university says Long has been in declining health for more than a year.

Long was a past president of the American Bandmasters Association and was a member of the organization’s conductors hall of fame.

He served as Troy’s director of bands for more than three decades beginning in 1965. Troy’s marching band performed at two presidential inaugurals during Long’s tenure.

“Dr. Johnny Long has been an icon of Troy University and band music throughout the world,” Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. said in a statement. “His leadership, not only of the Sound of the South Band Program and the University but also to generations of musicians, conductors and music educators across the globe, has made a significant impact in bringing our world and our cultures closer together.”

“He promoted the very best in his students, in music and in understanding of our world. His death leaves a void in leadership in many areas, and his friendship will be deeply missed,” Hawkins said.

Long served as director of bands at Troy from 1965-1996, was a past president of the American Bandmasters Association and is a member of the National Band Association’s Hall of Fame of Distinguished Band Conductors and the Alabama Bandmasters Hall of Fame.

In 2010, Dr. Long was named honorary president of the National Band Association, and in 2011, was the subject of a feature piece for CBS Evening News on his continued involvement as conductor of the Southeast Alabama Community Band. In 2012, he was elected Honorary Life Member of the American Bandmasters Association.

