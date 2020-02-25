Tuskegee Opens $3.1 Million Newly Revitalized National Guard Armory

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama National Guard hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, February 21, at the newly revitalized Benjamin O. Davis Readiness Center in Tuskegee, AL. The Benjamin O. Davis Readiness Center opened in 1989 with an original acquisition cost of $2,223,883. The readiness center is 20,667 SF, on approximately 30 acres.

Local dignitaries attending the event included Mayor Lawrence Haygood, and Mrs. Sandra Jackson representing US Senator Doug Jones. Additionally, members of the Macon County Judge of Probate’s Office, Macon County Commission, Tuskegee City Council, Tuskegee City Office, Chamber of Commerce, VFW Post 4545 and many current and former members of the Alabama Army National Guard were present.

Lt. Col. Chris Amos, the commander of the 731st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, presided over the ceremony and provided brief remarks to the audience. “It isn’t just a place to come once a month for Soldiers. It’s a place to vote, to host events, and be part of the community” said Amos.

This readiness center is the home of Detachment 1, 158th Support Maintenance Company. The unit is composed of approximately 57 traditional drilling Soldiers, as well as a full-time unit support staff.

The total revitalization cost was $3.1 Million, which included:

* Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing upgrades with energy efficient systems

* Reconfiguration and addition of interior walls, installation of electronic fire alarm, and security systems

* Replacement of all interior floors, ceiling finishes, and all interior lighting with energy efficient systems

* Upgrade to all restrooms and shower

* Replacement of all telecommunications infrastructure

* Upgrade to civilian parking and expansion of military parking to include a vehicle washrack and Organization Clothing and Individual Equipment (OCIE) storage building

According to an Economic Analysis conducted, this unit has an economic impact on the local economy in excess of $640,165 annually.