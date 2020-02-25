Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Roles in 10 Armed Robberies Across Central Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Marcus Greathouse, 41

2/2 Branden Tyrone Matthews, 32



Two men were recently sentenced to federal prison for committing multiple armed robberies across central Alabama, announced U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr.

On January 29, Marcus Greathouse, 41, of Opelika, was sentenced to 72 months (6 years) in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Then, on February 20, Branden Tyrone Matthews, 32, of Camp Hill, was sentenced to 92 months (7 years and 8 months) imprisonment and will serve three years of supervised release as well.

Matthews was also ordered to pay $11,206.29 in restitution. The restitution amount for Greathouse will be determined later.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, Matthews went on a robbery spree in 2018 that spanned eight Alabama counties over an eight-month period.

The following ten robberies were committed:

 January 26, 2018- O’Reilly Auto Parts, Auburn

 June 20, 2018- Auto Zone, Alexander City

 July 13, 2018- Auto Zone, Opelika

 July 25, 2018- Auto Zone, Eufaula

 July 28,2018- O’Reilly Auto Parts, Tallassee

 July 30, 2018- Dollar General, Hurtsboro

 August 4, 2018- Dollar General, Roanoke

 August 5, 2018- Dollar General, Montgomery

 August 12, 2018- O’Reilly Auto Parts, Tallassee

 August 16, 2018- Dollar General, Greenville

Greathouse participated in the Hurtsboro, Greenville, and the Tallassee robbery that occurred in August.

Court records indicate that a pellet gun resembling a pistol was used in the robberies. However, the victims would not have known the type of weapon during the crimes.

U.S. Attorney Franklin would like to thank the numerous law enforcement agencies involved in bringing Matthews and Greathouse to justice. The investigating agencies include the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Alexander City Police Department, the Auburn Police Division, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Eufaula Police Department, the Hurtsboro Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department, the Opelika Police Department, the Roanoke Police Department, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tallassee Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Davidson prosecuted the case.