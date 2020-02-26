A brief cold snap!

by Shane Butler



A clear and cold night ahead with temps dropping into the lower 30s. Abundant sunshine is back overhead tomorrow but temps only manage the lower 50s for highs. It’s a cooler air mass that will stick around through early Saturday. We begin to see a nice little warming trend over the upcoming weekend. Temps will climb into the 60s for highs and we’re in the 70s early next week. Moisture will be on the increase and we could see showers returning Monday into Tuesday. A frontal boundary approaches late Tuesday and this system will kick off a round of storms. Some storms could be strong and possibly severe. We will be keeping you posted on this throughout the next several days.