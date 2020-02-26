Bridge Crossing Jubilee Update: More Big Names Announced

by Samantha Williams

In addition to 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Mayor Mike Bloomberg are expected to be in the 2020 Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee, happening this Sunday, March 1st. Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams is also expected to attend.

Former State Sen. Hank Sanders says details about these and other participating candidates will be provided in the coming days.

Bloody Sunday is part of the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma, which remembers the civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965, in which marchers were met with violence as they attempted to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.