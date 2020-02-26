Census Hiring Fair Held at Wallace Community College Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

If you need a job — check this out! The U. S. Census — is looking for workers.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell — and the U. S. Census — hosted a Census Hiring Fair at Wallace Community College Selma — Friday afternoon. And recent retiree Melvin Flanagan-Brown — just got hired.

“Smooth process. Just fill out the application and they download it and then they contacted me. You got to have an up to date email and you must have a vehicle that is running, available you know, to go about. And that’s about it,” said Flanagan-Brown.

“Go from house to house — and have a nice personality. I love to meet people anyway, so it’s going to be smooth sailing.”

Census officials say jobs feature competitive wages — flexible hours — paid training — and weekly paychecks.

“We’re talking $15 dollars an hour plus mileage so — that’s really good pay, especially for part time,” said WCCS Census Contact Dr. Tara White. “You set your own hours and its really flexible. You work around you’re schedule.”

Officials also took time to stress the significance of the census — and share how important it is for everyone in the community — to be counted.