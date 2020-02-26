Charles Henderson Dominates Center Point, advances to Saturday’s State Championship

by Adam Solomon

Charles Henderson High School’s defense shut out Center Point for more than 12 minutes in a stretch from 47 seconds left in the first quarter until 4:06 of the third quarter Wednesday afternoon en route to a 68-28 victory in the 98th AHSAA Class State Basketball Championship Class 5A semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Center.

Coach Dyneshia Jones’ unbeaten Trojans (28-0) led just 14-13 when the Center Point scoring drought began but held a convincing 35-13 lead when it ended. A big reason was a rash of turnovers (26) caused by the Charles Henderson defenders. When the Eagles did get the ball close, Trojans senior Samira Moore proved intimidating blocking seven shots on the game.

Charles Henderson senior point guard Niaira Jones went through a drought of her own scoring just one point in the first half. She came out blazing in the second half, however, to finish with 25 points and 10 rebounds. She was 7-of-11 from the field with four 3-pointers in six tries and was 7-of-10 at the foul line. She also had six assists and two steals. The daughter of head coach Jones increased her career point total to 2,341 points with the 25-point effort.

Trojans freshman Makayla Hobdy sank four treys and finished with 20 points and Mykyia Milton added eight points. Keying the defensive effort was Kristin Jackson, who had seven of Charles Henderson’s 13 steals.

Center Point’s Tanita Swift and Aniyah Brooks had 10 points each for Coach Tamara Gills’ Eagles (23-6). Center Point has one state title (2011), and Charles Henderson, which plays in the 5A finals Saturday at 9 a.m., won its only state crown in 2018.