Cold Front Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Clouds increase through today, and we will mention the chance of a few light rain showers today s a cold front passes through the state. Rain amounts should be under 1/4″, and some spots won’t have enough rain to measure. Otherwise, today will be breezy day with temperatures in the 50s, likely falling into the 40s with some clearing by mid to late afternoon.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: These two days will feature tons of sunshine and dry conditions, along with colder temperatures. We project morning lows around freezing, in the upper 20s and lower 30s…the high tomorrow will be in the lower 50s, followed by upper 50s Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another cold morning Saturday close to freezing, but the sky will remain mainly clear Saturday afternoon with a high in the low 60s. Sunday will feature some clouds and warmer temps, we should see highs in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture returns early in the week…a few scattered showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, but a more significant rain event is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday with a surface low passing north of the state and this could be a system which produces strong to severe storms, but it remains way too early to know any specifics. The week looks fairly mild with highs mostly in the 60s and 70s.

Have an incredible Wednesday!

Ryan