New Apprenticeship Program Launched in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new apprenticeship program in Dallas County aims to help businesses meet their need for highly skilled workers by training students to step into those jobs.

School officials announced the new program at a press conference Wednesday at the Selma-Dallas County Public Library.

The apprenticeship program combines on the job training with related classroom instruction.

The goal is to equip students with the skills needed for today’s workforce.

Officials say another goal of the program is to provide local sponsor businesses — with an ample supply of qualified workers.

Hatcher’s Paint & Body Shop in Selma is one of the sponsors.

“The need for skilled workers is really crucial with technology these days on newer vehicles and everything is so computer based,” said owner Glenn Hatcher.

“We need trained people to do professional work.”

For more information about the apprenticeship program call (334) 872-8031.