Sheriff: Home Invasion Suspects Dies After Being Shot by Elmore County Homeowner

by Samantha Williams

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin confirmed 39-year-old Charles Bowne, the suspect involved in a Monday morning home invasion, has died from his injuries. Sheriff Franklin said he died in a hospital shortly before noon Wednesday.

After hearing a loud sound around 4:55 Monday morning, a homeowner on Clemons Road in the Flatwood community woke up to find an intruder. Sheriff Franklin said that’s when the homeowner shot the suspect, firing four or five shots. He was hit in the head, shoulder, arm and leg, then flown to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition.

Franklin told Alabama News Network the homeowner and Bowne knew each other “casually,” and believes they lived near each other.

We’re told that the case will be sent to a grand jury, but Sheriff Franklin doesn’t expect charges to be filed against the homeowner. He said is dealings with the investigation have concluded.