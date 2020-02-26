Sunshine Returns With Cool Temperatures To Close The Week

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and cool start to our day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures started in the 40s for many this morning, and they won’t be much warmer than that throughout the day. A few light showers are ongoing across our northwest counties at midday. Light, scattered showers are possible in our area through this afternoon and early evening. However, rainfall amounts look extremely light- less than one tenth of an inch in all locations. The rain should taper off by this evening, and clouds gradually clear overnight. Expect temperatures to gradually fall also, from the upper 40s at 7PM to near 40° by 11PM. Winds remain quite breezy out of the northwest near 10 mph. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 30s.

With temperatures in the 30s and a northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills could briefly fall into the 20s early Thursday morning. However, abundant sunshine finally returns on Thursday. It looks like a rather cool day with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Winds remain out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, so it will be a bit breezy also. Winds subside Thursday night, setting the stage for a clear and cold night. Lows fall to near 30°.

Expect milder temperatures on Friday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. A “clipper” front arrives from the north by Friday evening. While that front could bring some rain or snow showers to the southeast, looks like any chance for that stays well to our north and east. Friday night lows fall into the mid 30s.

Saturday could be a touch cooler than Friday, but expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The sky remains sunny to mostly sunny throughout the day, so the dry weather rolls on. Saturday night looks mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday could feature a bit more cloudiness, but a decent bit of sunshine too. Temperatures look milder, reaching the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. Sunday night remains milder also, with lows in the mid 40s.

Chances for rain return next week. Monday and Tuesday feature moderating temperatures and relatively spotty showers. Monday’s highs warm into the upper 60s to low 70s, and mid 70s are possible Tuesday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky by Tuesday. A fairly dynamic weather system could approach from our west on Wednesday. Showers and storms look likely from this system. Depending on how exactly certain parameters come together, severe weather could (or could not) be possible. We’ll keep an eye on it, but it’s really too early to tell at this point.