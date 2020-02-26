Winn-Dixie Holds Celebration for Remodeled Store in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Winn-Dixie has unveiled its newest remodeled store in our area. This morning, a grand re-opening celebration was held at its Sturbridge store at 7946 Vaughn Road in Montgomery.

The store has undergone about nine weeks of work, while staying open during the process. Shoppers will find a new sign on the outside and revamped produce, deli, bakery departments on the inside with new features and fixtures.

This store joins local locations in Selma and Alexander City that have undergone this transformation so far. Winn-Dixie has stores throughout the area. About 50 more stores are expected to be remodeled company-wide this year.

Winn-Dixie has been closing stores in recent years, including its store on Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery earlier this month as well as its store on Atlanta Highway in the Dalraida neighborhood in 2018 which has since been turned into a Piggly Wiggly. The year before, the store across from Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church closed.

Its parent company, Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers had gone into brief Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018 and closed nearly 100 stores across its brands.

But company executives say the remodeled Sturbridge store shows the company is willing to make a long-term investment in our area.

“We do want to commit to the Montgomery market and Alabama and all the footprints to show that Winn-Dixie is here to stay,” Eddie Garcia, the company’s Executive Vice President of Store Growth told Alabama News Network.

Winn-Dixie has 10 stores in the Montgomery, Prattville, Wetumpka, Millbrook, Selma, Alexander City, Auburn and Opelika areas.

Today’s celebration included a check presentation to the Park Crossing High School band.

Saturday, a community celebration is planned from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with music, giveaways and food samplings.