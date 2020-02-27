by Shane Butler



A clear and colder air mass is in place for a few days. Temps will start out in the lower to mid 30s through Saturday morning. Abundant sunshine should lead to some warming during the afternoon hours. Highs will manage upper 50s to lower 60s. High pressure will be over the area but eventually moving east of us early next week. A developing southerly wind flow will warm temps even more with highs reaching the 70s Sunday and the early half of next week. Moisture increases with the southerly winds and we introduce showers into the forecast Monday and Tuesday. A frontal system marches toward the deep south late Tuesday into Wednesday. We expect rain and storms to work through the state. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. This system will need to be monitored for a potential severe storm outbreak Wednesday.