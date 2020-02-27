Finally, Several Sunny, Dry Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Today will feature an abundance of sunshine and chilly temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tomorrow morning will be another cold one with lows around freezing, but we warm into the low 60s by the afternoon.

WARMING WEEKEND WEATHER: Another cold morning Saturday close to freezing, but the sky will remain clear Saturday afternoon with a high in the mid to low 60s. Sunday will feature a few more clouds, but we should see highs in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture returns early in the week and both Monday and Tuesday look to feature more clouds than sun, with scattered showers both days, it will be much warmer with highs in the 70s. We are still eyeing a midweek system that looks to bring widespread rain and storms back to Alabama Wednesday. The overall storm setup at this time would be favorable for strong to possibly severe storms, so we are going to be monitoring trends as we get closer. Behind the midweek system, drier and colder air returns as we end the first week of March.

Have sensational Thursday!

Ryan