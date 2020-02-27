Tide Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Introduced as Pike Lib’s New Head Coach

by Alabama News Network Staff

A former member of Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban’s staff is coming to Pike County.

Pike Liberal Arts School in Troy introduced former Tide Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Mario White as the school’s new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. White was also the special assistant to Saban.

White worked directly for Scott Cochran, who recently left to become the special teams coordinator at the University of Georgia.

“During the interview process, it became apparent Coach White is a man of faith and high integrity,” said John Henderson, Pike Liberal Board of Trustees.

White replaces former head football coach and Athletic Director Gene Allen who was relieved of his duties in November.