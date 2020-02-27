Lee Advances to the 7A State Championship game with Play of the Year Nominee

by Adam Solomon

Lee High School used a big third-quarter rally to grab the lead Thursday morning, then staved off Oak Mountain’s tenacious comeback effort to win 65-57 – advancing to the 98th AHSAA Class 7A State Basketball Championship game at the BJCC Legacy Saturday at 5:45 pm.

Generals senior point guard De’marquiese Miles had 20 points, three assists, four steals and no turnovers. Jamari Smith added 12 points and 12 rebounds and Deyunkrea Lewis had 12 points and two steals. Lee (32-1), coached by Bryant Johnson, had just seven turnovers and made 10 steals for the game.

Oak Mountain (22-9), coached by Chris Love, out-rebounded the Generals 35-32 and had just 12 turnovers. Senior Zane Nelson had a strong performance with 25 points, four assists, six rebounds and a 5-of-7 shooting performance behind the 3-point arc. Wilder Evers added 10 points, Noah Young added nine points and wight rebounds, Will Shaver had four points and eight rebounds.

Lee will be striving to win the Montgomery school’s first boys’ state basketball championship Saturday. The Generals will face Mountain Brook.