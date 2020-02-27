Safety Preparations Before Bridge Crossing Jubilee

by Alabama News Network Staff

Local law enforcement is gearing up for the largest civil rights commemoration in the world, the 55th anniversary of the Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

“We want them to know that we’re going to do everything possible to make sure this weekend is a safe weekend for them so they can come out and enjoy,” said Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford.

Fulford may be a new chief but he is no stranger to the large crowds that the Jubilee brings.

“What we’ve done is we have other agencies come from the outside to help us secure the downtown area and the main areas that will be occupied this weekend,” said Fulford.

It will be all hands on deck with extra patrol officers specifically assigned to the Jubilee and officers will be stationed at each entrance to check bags.

“The entire Water Avenue will be blocked off but we will have crossing guards at Broad Street and Water Avenue to ensure that the citizens will be able to get back and forth across,” Fulford said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will also send resources to support Selma PD’s security operations.

“They will have the bridge secure for us and they will be doing a sweep of the bridge,” said Fulford.

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton says the event is not planned by the city but by an organization known as Jubilee, which partners with the city in regards to public safety services to provide a safe and unforgettable experience.

“I think it’s a great experience for those who come to Selma for the first time. We have many people who come every year but there are many that come for the first time to experience the history that transpired here in this city,” said Melton.

