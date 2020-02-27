Sunny, Cool, And Breezy Thursday; Milder Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a cold and windy start to the day in central and south Alabama, with lows falling into the 30s this morning. Temperatures don’t rebound much this afternoon, despite abundant sunshine. Expect highs in the low 50s for most locations. Temperatures fall quickly this evening thanks to the clear sky. Expect low 40s at 7PM before temperatures fall into the upper 30s through 11PM. Overnight lows fall to near freezing.

After another cold start, expect milder temperatures by Friday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Highs warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. A “clipper” front arrives from the north by Friday evening. While that front could bring some very light, spotty showers to the southeast, looks like any chance for that stays just to our north and east. Friday night lows fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday could be a touch cooler than Friday, but expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The sky remains sunny to mostly sunny throughout the day, so the dry weather rolls on. Saturday night looks mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday could feature a bit more cloudiness, but a decent bit of sunshine too. Temperatures look milder, reaching the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. Sunday night remains milder also, with lows in the mid 40s.

Chances for rain return next week. Monday and Tuesday feature moderating temperatures and relatively spotty showers. Monday’s highs warm into the upper 60s to low 70s, and mid 70s are possible Tuesday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky by Tuesday. A fairly dynamic weather system approaches from the west on Wednesday. Showers and storms look likely from this system. At this time, severe weather looks possible. Timing, threats, and severity of those threats are unknown at this time. We’ll get a better handle on the specifics in the coming days.